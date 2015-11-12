BRUSSELS/LONDON Nov 12 European Union lawmakers have reached a "broad understanding" on new rules to curb risky trading in the bloc's biggest banks, a measure that is fiercely opposed by the banking sector.

Draft rules were proposed in January 2014 and are seen as Europe's answer to the Volcker Rule on Wall Street to stop risks from trading hurting other parts of a bank, such as customer deposits.

Lawmakers from the main parties in the European Parliament met on Wednesday evening in a bid to find enough consensus to hold a vote on the rules that could take place as early as next month.

Under the draft rules, Europe's biggest banks would be subject to closer scrutiny of their trading activities, and may be forced to split them off into separate legal entities if they prove too risky.

Gunnar Hoekmark, the Swedish centre-right lawmaker who is steering the measure through parliament, said consensus in parliament was now emerging.

This follows an initial vote on the draft law earlier this year which ended in stalemate.

Lawmakers had sparred over whether it was up to regulators to decide when a bank must isolate its trading operations or if there should be criteria which triggers this automatically.

"We are proceeding in order to establish full clarity and legal certainty that there shall be no automaticity, only discretionary assessments, when supervisors are assessing the bigger banks activities," Hoekmark said.

"Only when there are relevant risks, competent authorities are supposed to take the relevant action. There is a broad understanding that it is along this line the rest of the work is to be done before we go to vote," he added.

Systemically important institutions like Deutsche Bank , Societe Generale and BNP Paribas will be hit by the new requirements, and so will banks with assets amounting to 30 billion euros and trading activities of 70 billion euros.

Banks have voiced opposition to the draft law, saying it will reduce already weakened liquidity in trading and make it harder for EU banks to compete globally.

The "broad understanding" follows an initial deal struck in October by the two main parties in the European Parliament, the centre right and the centre left.

If the deal is voted through in committee, negotiations would then be opened with EU states on the final text that becomes law. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)