BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European Commission's
proposals for new rules on banking regulation and capital
requirements go in the right direction, a German government
official said on Wednesday.
But a stronger reduction of risks on banks' balance sheets
was needed than that foreseen in the Commission proposals, the
official added.
The European Union's executive arm proposed new rules for
banks on Wednesday in line with capital requirements agreed by
global regulators - but with some tweaks, in a sign of a growing
fragmentation of international financial controls.
Unveiling a large legislative package, Brussels proposed
adapting EU rules on capital requirements and loss-absorbing
buffers to agreements reached earlier in the Basel Committee of
global financial regulators, which oversees U.S., European and
Japanese lenders.
