BRUSSELS, March 1 Euro zone banks should have
limits set on the their exposure to sovereign bonds, the head of
EU's new banking watchdog said on Tuesday.
"There is no asset that is totally risk-free," the head of
the Single Resolution Board Elke Koenig told EU lawmakers in the
European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday.
"Putting in place limitations on exposure to any single
counterparty, including sovereigns, makes perfect sense," she
added, showing her support for a plan to break the link between
banking and sovereign risks, which is under discussion at
technical level in the European Union.
