BRUSSELS, April 13 European Union finance ministers will discuss five options to reduce banks' exposure to sovereign debt at a meeting next week where they will consider caps and financial disincentives for holdings of public debt, European officials told Reuters.

One option is to limit banks' maximum exposure to a single sovereign issuer, one official, who asked not to be named, said. Another is to "introduce non-zero risk weights for sovereign exposures," the official added. The boldest option is to impose on banks both caps and higher costs to hold sovereign bonds.

Currently, sovereign bonds are treated as risk-free and are exempt from exposure limits imposed on banks' holdings of corporate or household debt. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Barbara Lewis)