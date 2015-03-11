By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 11 Rules forcing banks to isolate
risky trading activities must be fully evaluated to gauge their
impact on economic growth and the ability of banks to bear the
extra costs, a study by the European Parliament said on
Wednesday.
The EU assembly and member states are trying to find
consensus on a draft EU law that proposes banning proprietary
trading at banks, in which they take bets in financial markets
with their own money.
Regulators would also be given powers to force banks to
separate some risky trading activities into separate units if
financial stability was being threatened.
But Germany and the European Central Bank have already
expressed concerns this could effectively break up universal
banks like Deutsche Bank or harm banks' market-making
activities that helps to finance the economy.
EU president Latvia has proposed a compromise giving member
states more wriggle room in applying the rules but some in the
European Parliament think this would hollow out the draft law.
A parliamentary committee is due to hold a vote on March 23
but a study written by the parliament's researchers for the
committee raised doubts about the draft law in its entirety.
The report said market-making activities, such as enabling
investors to buy and sell shares or bonds, are embedded in
proprietary trading activities.
"Therefore, it is not possible to exactly segregate the pure
proprietary trading positions from the proprietary trading books
positions which are related to market-making," the study seen by
Reuters said.
Banks are also operating at low margins, it said.
"Therefore, cost increases and further limitations to the
banking activities pose a significant risk to the sustainability
of the banking business," it said.
"Compliance cost and the costs of restructuring the bank's
businesses have to be weighted against the benefits of the new
regulations," it said.
To be successful, the new regulation must reduce instability
in the overall banking industry to outweigh the costs.
"However, the gain in financial system stability is still
uncertain," the study said.
"Particularly, potential impacts of migrating trading
business ... must be evaluated in its full extent. Impacts on
the rate of growth will depend on the social costs and benefits
of the proposed regulation."
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)