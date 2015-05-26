(Adds more detail, lawmaker comments)
By Huw Jones
LONDON May 26 A panel of European Union
lawmakers narrowly rejected a draft law aimed at curbing trading
risks at banks after they failed to bridge a deep divide between
the main parties.
The European Parliament's economic affairs committee voted
to reject the draft law on bank structural reform by 30 votes to
29 in a relatively rare move.
"We go back to the committee," the committee's chairman,
Roberto Gualtieri said.
Centre right and Liberal parties failed to win an overall
majority to water down the draft law to avoid what they see as
overly shackling banks after the EU has already introduced many
new rules to rein in risks at lenders.
Parties on the left want to strengthen the draft law, seen
by them as essential to stop banks being "too big to fail", but
they were unable to muster a consistent majority to do this.
"The marching-through of the banking lobby has been stopped
for now," said Jakob von Weizsaecker, a German centre-left
member of the committee.
The lengthy and at times confusing vote left some committee
members unsure of what had been voted through in detail.
The original draft proposed separation of risky trading at a
bank if volume is above a certain level.
Gunnar Hoekmark, the Swedish centre-right lawmaker steering
the measure through parliament, said amendments backing his push
to give supervisors discretion on when separation takes place
had been backed by the committee.
"I am disappointed, but paradoxically my line got strong
support in the different votes and the idea of mandatory
separation was voted down," Hoekmark told Reuters.
There was also a majority for amendments banning proprietary
trading, Hoekmark added, referring to banks using their own
money to take bets on market moves.
Before the vote, some lawmakers called for a postponement to
find a consensus, although others doubted that a few more days
of talks would make much difference.
Philippe Lamberts, a Green party lawmaker said if no
consensus was found then there was a risk that the European
Commission, which drafted the measure, would withdraw it.
EU states have joint say on the draft law but have yet to
agree on their own version before sitting down with parliament
to thrash out a joint deal that would become law.
Britain, Germany and France are already introducing their
own national rules to curb trading risks at banks, echoing a
similar move by the United States with its Volcker Rule.
(Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels; editing
by Susan Thomas)