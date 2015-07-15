By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 15
LONDON, July 15 Tougher capital rules imposed on
banks in the European Union since the financial crisis will be
reviewed to see if they unnecessarily crimp lending, the bloc's
financial services chief said on Wednesday, as Europe makes
growth its top priority.
Jonathan Hill said the bloc's capital requirements law may
be changed to make it easier for banks to lend to companies.
Banks were found to be undercapitalised when the financial
crisis began in 2007, forcing taxpayers to bail out many
lenders, and a global set of tougher capital rules, known as
Basel III, were subsequently approved and applied in Europe.
Banks argue that the tougher rules have forced them to shore
up safety buffers at the expense of lending, and several banks
say the new rules have forced them to stop trading securities,
making markets less liquid and more volatile.
Hill said the new rules have made banks safer but it was
right to check for any unintended consequences.
"To what extent have they affected the level of capital held
by banks? Are they always proportionate to the risks? What
impact are they having on lending to smaller businesses, and
infrastructure?" he said in a speech to be delivered at an event
in London's financial district on later on Wednesday.
"Could they be simplified or differentiated by risk or size,
without compromising the overall objectives?"
The EU has already been criticised by the global Basel
Committee of banking supervisors, which wrote Basel III, for
straying from some core, though non-binding principles.
One example is a plan to try to kickstart the market for
asset-backed securities by easing some capital requirements.
Several national regulators, including the Bank of England
(BoE), have forced banks to hold capital above mandatory minimum
levels set out in the EU and Basel III rules.
