LONDON, Sept 1 The European Union should conduct
annual "coherence and consistency" checks on its financial rules
from next year to avoid crimping the flow of funds to the
economy, a European Parliament draft report says.
The report, prepared for the assembly's economic affairs
committee and seen by Reuters on Tuesday, is the latest move by
policymakers to review the impact of new banking rules rushed
through since the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Banks have repeatedly called for a review, arguing that some
rules have unintended consequences, such as squeezing liquidity
in bond markets and making it overly expensive to lend to
companies, arguments central bankers have largely rejected.
Burkhard Balz, the German centre-right lawmaker who authored
the report, said a "thorough impact assessment of the financial
services framework is necessary and that this should be
regularly repeated."
The report includes a resolution for the European Parliament
to adopt, calling for annual "coherence and consistency" checks
on EU financial rules to see if they are proportionate in
relation to small and medium-sized companies.
A more comprehensive "quantitative and qualitative
assessment" of the cumulative impact of all the new and proposed
EU rules should be conducted every five years, the resolution
says.
Parliament carries clout as it has joint say with EU states
on financial rulemaking in the EU.
The bloc's executive European Commission has already said it
is willing to propose changes to rules made in haste.
EU financial services chief, Jonathan Hill, is considering
whether some capital requirements for banks need easing as
policymaker attention switches from dealing with the aftermath
of the crisis to boosting growth.
Germany, France and Britain are calling for a rethink of
planned new EU securities rules.
