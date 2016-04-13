(Adds quotes, details)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, April 13 European Union finance
ministers will consider five options to reduce the exposure of
banks to sovereign debt when they meet next week, European
officials told Reuters.
Currently, sovereign bonds are treated as risk-free and are
exempt from limits imposed on bank holdings of corporate or
household debt. EU countries have been cautious about changing
that treatment for fear of affecting bond markets.
One option the ministers will consider is a limit on maximum
exposure to a single sovereign issuer, said one official, who
asked not to be named. Another is to "introduce non-zero risk
weights for sovereign exposures," the official added.
The boldest option is to impose on banks both caps and
higher costs to hold sovereign bonds. Lenders could also be
offered incentives to diversify their asset portfolio, the
official said, adding that "banks can have zero risk weights if
their portfolio of sovereign bonds is sufficiently diversified."
"Ministers and Central Bank Governors will be invited to
discuss the strengthening of the banking union with a particular
focus on policy options for the regulatory treatment of
sovereign exposures," according to the agenda of the meeting of
EU finance ministers in Amsterdam on April 22.
"This is the first time that EU finance ministers address
this issue in a meeting," a second EU official said.
The EU countries have been debating for months, at a
technical level, whether to revise the status enjoyed by public
debt. That status has held down government borrowing costs, but
during the euro zone financial crisis was helped create a "doom
loop" of debt dependency between states and banks.
The other two options envisage no change to existing rules
or greater disclosure requirements, obliging banks to show their
sovereign exposures.
Germany is the main supporter of plans to reduce exposure to
sovereign debt. Italy opposes such measures because Italian
banks hold huge amounts of the national public debt.
Measures to review the treatment of sovereign bonds are also
under discussion in the Basel Committee, a body of banking
supervisors from nearly 30 countries.
