LONDON Jan 30 The European Union should create an asset management company to scoop up a trillion euro mountain of bad loans that has become a brake on economic growth, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.

A decade since the start of a financial crisis that forced taxpayers to bail out lenders, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said dealing with so-called non-performing loans or NPLs was "urgent and actionable".

Italian banks account for 276 billion euros ($295 billion) of the bloc's bad loans, by far the largest of any EU banking sector, but 10 EU states have an average bad loan ratio of 10 percent, well above the low single-digit figures seen in the United States and elsewhere.

In a speech in Luxembourg on Monday, EBA Chairman Andrea Enria sketched out how banks could sell some of their bad loans to a new, pan-EU "asset management company" or AMC.

The loans would be priced at "real economic value" - an assessed rather than a market price - and the AMC would have about three years to sell on the loans at that real economic value.

"If that value is not achieved, the bank must take the full market price hit. A recapitalisation is exercised by the national government as state aid with the full conditionality that accompanies that," Enria said.

Tougher action was now needed because the EBA has identified "market failures" in efforts to tackle bad loans, Enria said.

A key failure is the lack of easily accessible and comparable data on bad loans and too few buyers, he said.

Enria's starkest comments yet on bad loans ratchet up pressure on governments and banks across the EU to tackle a long-standing problem that has held back lenders from improving patchy profitability.

There was also a need for supervisors to increase pressure on banks to tackle bad loans, like the European Central Bank is already doing, Enria said.

Other fixes include changes to legal and tax systems and improving secondary markets for bad loans.

While the ratio of bad loans to total loans fell slightly in the third quarter of last year to 5.4 percent, EU banks were still slower than their U.S. rivals in tackling soured loans.

There is some good news for the bloc's banks, Enria said.

Average core equity capital buffers at banks across the 28-country bloc continue to rise, and reached 13.6 percent of risk-weighted assets by the third quarter of last year when all requirements are also factored in, well above regulatory minimums.

Lenders also benefitted from strong funding market activity in the first two weeks of this year, and "demand for European bank debt was very strong from investors with ample cash positions", Enria said.

($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)