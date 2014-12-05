(Adds Hill's spokeswoman)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 5 The European Union may ditch plans
to force banks to keep high-risk trading activities separate
from their main businesses because of opposition from some
member states.
European commissioner Jonathan Hill said in a letter to
senior commissioner Frans Timmermans there was a need to see how
much progress could be made on the plan to force banks to
separate out risky trading to avoid contagion and shield
customer deposits if things go wrong.
The controversial measure has become bogged down amid
concerns among some member states and the European Central Bank
that it could harm market-making in securities that help raise
funds for the economy.
Britain, Germany and France, which represent much of the
bloc's banking assets, are already introducing similar, national
measures to mitigate bank trading risks.
Scrapping the EU plan "could be an option next year if
member state support does not pick up", Hill said in the letter
seen by Reuters. A revision of occupational pensions rules,
which has also languished, could also be scrapped.
"I have concluded that it would be premature to withdraw
either proposal now," Hill said.
Hill's spokeswoman, Vanessa Mock, told the European
Commission's daily press briefing his work programme would be
published on Dec. 17 and declined to comment on the letter.
The European Parliament, which has joint say with EU states
on draft laws, has often taken a harder line on banks and would
likely oppose scrapping the draft law outright.
Hill would face accusations that as a Briton he was siding
with banks in London, which say the measure would harm markets.
Nevertheless, a draft law on investor compensation schemes
should be scrapped, Hill said.
Going further than his French predecessor Michel Barnier, he
will also ask for an analysis on the cumulative impact of all EU
rules since the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Banks have long demanded such a study, believing it will
back their case that the welter of rules since the crisis make
it expensive to feed credit to the bloc's sluggish economy.
Hill's core aim is to set up a capital markets union (CMU)
to help markets raise funds for companies and wean the region
off its reliance on banks.
He will consult in the first quarter of 2015 on CMU and
publish an action plan in the third quarter, along with
pre-legislative proposals on lighter capital treatment of
covered bonds.
A sharp focus on deepening consumer and retail aspects of
the bloc's single market was also a key priority.
(Editing by Mark Potter)