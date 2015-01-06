* Hokmark seeks to shield market making
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 6 Draft European Union rules forcing
banks to isolate their risky trading activities should be eased
to take national measures into account and avoid harming
markets, an EU document written by a senior lawmaker has
proposed.
The 28-country bloc is in the process of approving a law
that would force banks to legally separate trading activities
above a certain size so their collapse in any future market
meltdown wouldn't hurt customer accounts.
The draft law is seen by some lawmakers as essential to rein
in banks whose market bets helped trigger the 2007-2009
financial crisis in which taxpayers bailed out lenders.
In the document seen by Reuters on Tuesday, Gunnar Hokmark,
a Swedish centre-right member of the European Parliament which
has joint say with EU states on the draft law, proposes
amendments ditching terminology such as "separation" and adding
protections for trading activities which raise capital for the
economy.
The original draft set a January 2014 cut-off, after which
national measures that rein in trading risks could not be taken
into account when it comes to exemptions.
Britain was seen as benefiting from this deadline as it has
already approved its own law on the issue, with lenders such as
Lloyds and Barclays set to submit their plans
to comply.
Yet France and Germany gained no such evident clearance and
remain keen for their universal banks such as Deutsche Bank
and BNP Paribas, which house trading and
deposits under one roof, not to be overly disrupted.
Banks hope the new EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill
will scrap the divisive draft law altogether given the unease
among some member states.
Hokmark, in charge of steering the measure through
parliament, also seeks to ease European Central Bank concerns
that, if unchanged, the EU law could harm market-making or banks
offering investors somewhere to buy and sell shares.
He proposes a new provision saying some parts of banks'
trading activities are essential to funding the economy.
"This should be reflected in the deliberations around the
bank structural reform ... It is important to state that there
is nothing telling us that trading is more risky than lending,
rather the opposite."
His proposed changes may infuriate lawmakers on the left but
may find favour with some on the right and among some member
states who fear a duplication of rules.
Hokmark also says that overall riskiness of trading
activities should be considered, not just size alone, when
supervisors decide if the new EU rules apply to a bank.
He also rejects the draft law's ban on a bank investing in
hedge funds or private equity, adding a welter of other rules
aimed at making banks safer should also be taken into
consideration.
