LONDON Feb 1 Banks, fund managers and company
treasurers have called on the European Union to relax new
capital and transparency rules imposed on banks and financial
market players following the 2008 financial crisis in order to
try and get more cash flowing into the still sluggish economy.
The financial industry, along with some policymakers, have
said rules forged in the heat of the crisis has led to
unintended consequences that need fixing, prompting the European
Commission to launch a public consultation which has just
closed.
A focus is a complex set of requirements for banks to hold
far more capital to cover loans and trades, which they say has
made trading and services uneconomic in some cases.
The European Banking Federation (EBF) a trade body, said it
was a good time for the EU to revise the bloc's rules and
offered "concrete and proactive solutions" to 55 issues in its
72-page submission.
"Unnecessary regulatory burdens exist. Now, more than seven
years after the crisis, we feel it is a natural moment to
calibrate and to fine-tune the new regulatory framework," EBF
Chief Executive Wim Mijs said.
"Addressing these is necessary for the competitiveness of
our financial system and for our businesses, growth and
prosperity in Europe," Mijs said.
It stops short of calling for sensitive rules like the
bloc's cap on banker bonuses to be ditched, but says
requirements to defer portions of a bonus over several years
should be softened in some cases.
But banks were not alone in wanting some changes to the
regulatory regime.
The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA)
said in its submission it wanted "regulatory stability" - while
presenting 40 examples of "existing barriers, inconsistencies
and duplications" that needed tackling.
"There are currently many examples of fundamental directives
affecting our industry where it is extremely difficult to be
prepared within the prescribed timetables," EFAMA President,
Alexander Schindler, said.
The Alternative Investment Management Association, which
represents hedge funds, also said changes were needed to
encourage more market-based financing for companies.
And the European Association of Corporate Treasurers said
some of the new rules make it harder for banks to help companies
fund themselves and manage risks.
Banks were choosier about who they do business with, leaving
companies with "unequal access" to banking services, EACT said.
A number of companies find their access to credit facilities
or loans reduced or subject to tighter conditions due to the
tougher capital and liquidity rules imposed on banks, it said.
Also, new rules requiring companies to report derivatives
transactions are costly and not justified in terms of aiding
financial stability, EACT added.
"We therefore call upon the Commission to assess the
appropriateness and proportionality of some of these measures
and to relax the provisions that are harmful to the real
economy," EACT Chair Jean-Marc Servat said.
EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill launched the
"better regulation" consultation and has powers to propose
changes to the rules, which would require approval from EU
states and the European Parliament and could take several years.
"We'll now go through the hundreds of detailed pieces of
evidence we have received," Hill said on Monday.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)