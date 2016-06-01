By Francesco Guarascio
| BRUSSELS, June 1
BRUSSELS, June 1 France and Italy want to set a
limit on the reserves euro zone banks should be ready to wipe
out if they need to be rescued, a joint document said, fuelling
controversy over EU bail-in rules meant to reduce taxpayers'
costs.
Last year hundreds of people in Italy lost their savings
when retail bondholders' holdings were used to help bail out
four small lenders. That led to calls to adjust new bail-in
rules so that retail investors do not suffer such large losses.
Rules in force since the beginning of this year require euro
zone banks to respect a minimum requirement for their own funds
and eligible liabilities (MREL) to tap a bank-financed rescue
fund in case of failure, and avoid full liquidation.
Bank shareholders, bondholders and large depositors are
expected to be hit by the new procedure. The EU body in charge
of the rescues, the Single Resolution Board, has said that large
lenders should set aside "at least" 8 percent of their
liabilities (MREL) to be eligible for help.
In a joint paper, seen by Reuters, Paris and Rome raised
doubts on the rationale of introducing a floor for MREL and
urged instead a cap that should not exceed 8 percent of banks'
debt.
The French-Italian proposal would please the banks by
reducing their capital requirements and cutting their financing
costs.
EU banking watchdogs had requested an MREL floor but the
European Commission ruled that out last week, saying the SRB
should set the liability level case by case..
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco urged the European
Union on Tuesday to backtrack on the bail-in rules, saying they
might limit scope for necessary official action to tackle a
crisis.
Banking shares dropped steeply at the beginning of the year
as the rules kicked in and investors fretted about increasing
risks in holding lenders' financial products.
The European Commission is preparing a proposal to adapt
MREL requirements to internationally-agreed standards, known as
Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC), which will be applied from
2022 and would require banks to hold 6.75 percent of liabilities
against the risk of failure - crucially, less than MREL
requirements.
"The TLAC minimum requirement has been set (...) on the
basis of quantitative impact assessment," the French-Italian
paper said. "Additional requirement should therefore be
exceptional," it added, warning that higher obligations for
banks could be too costly and harmful.
