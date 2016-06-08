* Medium-sized banks to remain exempt from TLAC requirements
* Commission's new line meets German and British requests
* Berlin and London oppose French-Italian proposal for MREL
caps
* EU Commission's position between caps and floors for MREL
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, June 8 The European Commission is
unlikely to extend global rules on how failed banks absorb
losses to European lenders below the top tier of international
institutions, a Commission official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Such a decision would find favour with Germany and Britain,
which have urged the EU executive not to extend the so-called
TLAC requirement beyond the very biggest banks.
Under global rules set by the Basel-based Financial
Stability Board, the world's 30 top banks must raise money
through long-term bonds in order to be able to cover from 2019
the costs of their being wound up if they fail.
This rainy day fund is to amount to at least 16 percent of a
bank's risk-weighted assets from 2019 and be even bigger 10
years later, to ensure that taxpayers would no longer have to
bail out banks like during the 2007-08 financial crisis.
The need to create such Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC)
concerns among others Britain's HSBC and Barclays
and Germany's Deutsche Bank.
The European Commission, which is in charge of transposing
global rules into EU legislation, suggested in April that the
TLAC requirement may be extended to smaller European banks that
are considered systemically important in domestic markets.
This would mean including medium-sized lenders such as
Germany's Commerzbank and Britain's Lloyds Banking
Group, now exempt from the global TLAC.
"An extension of TLAC to domestic systemically important
banks at this stage is unlikely," the EU official said on
Wednesday.
In April, a Commission official told a conference that the
EU executive was still considering the matter.
A Commission spokeswoman declined official comment.
In a document, seen by Reuters, Germany and Britain had
urged the Commission to limit the scope of global bank-failure
rules "only" to global systemically important banks.
TLAC forces lenders to hold a minimum of shares, bonds and
other securities that may be liquidated if the lender needed to
be rescued, a requirement that increases taxpayers' protection
but may raise banks' financing costs.
CAP-FLOOR BATTLE
The German-British paper also said that EU rules to prevent
taxpayers from bailing out banks should not include a cap on the
extent banks should finance their own winding up, the opposite
of the position held by two other big EU economies, France and
Italy, who want clear limits.
The EU rule, known as Minimum Requirement for banks' own
funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL), entered into force in
January. Under that law, some 140 European banks have to hold
debt that would be used to finance their resolution, but the
amount to be held is not pre-defined, as it is for TLAC.
MREL's purpose is the same as TLAC's but the two standards
are based on different benchmarks, which banks are still trying
to assess. The Commission will issue a proposal this year to
align the two standards as much as possible.
The French-Italian call for a cap on MREL would limit the
powers of the newly established EU body, the Single Resolution
Board, which is in charge of setting a specific MREL for each
lender which it oversees. SRB chief Elke Koenig has often called
for a floor on MREL, rather than a cap.
Burdened by a huge amount of bad loans, Italian banks are
finding it more difficult to raise MREL-eligible capital than
their German counterparts.
The Commission has so far opposed a floor for MREL, but does
not favour a rigid cap either. "The debate is likely to be
framed around the concept of framed discretion" for the SRB, the
EU official said.
(Additional reporting by Tom Korkemeier; Editing by Jan
Strupczewski and Toby Chopra)