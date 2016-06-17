By Francesco Guarascio
| LUXEMBOURG, June 17
In a meeting in Luxembourg meant to decide on the next
steps, ministers clashed on what measures to take first. They
did commit to making progress on a European deposit insurance
scheme (EDIS) but set no date for when this should happen.
In 2012, a plan was drawn up in the wake of the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis and the 2007-08 global financial crisis
that forced euro zone countries to spend billions of euros to
prop up their failing banks.
After agreeing on a common supervision plan for euro zone
lenders and a joint privately funded scheme to wind down ailing
banks, the 19 countries of the single-currency bloc have lost
momentum and have been stuck in talks on how to set up the
insurance scheme to better protect savers, the third and last
pillar of the plan.
Germany, which fears disproportionately exposing its banks
to risks caused by weaker lenders in other countries, is leading
the group demanding more risk reduction before steps are made
towards risk sharing. It wants measures such as introducing caps
on lenders' exposure to the debt of their own sovereigns.
Italy and other countries have pushed for immediate risk
sharing measures, such as EDIS, which they say will increase
financial stability.
The agreed text of the finance ministers' meeting says
political negotiations on EDIS will start "as soon as sufficient
progress has been made on the measures on risk reduction," in
what may be seen as a diplomatic success for Germany.
Arriving at the meeting, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said talks "will not start with a deposit insurance to
strengthen banking union but with reducing the risks in the
banking sector step by step."
In a concession to countries seeking more risk sharing
measures, the final text does not mention 2018 as a target date
to start talks on how to limit sovereign risk exposure, as in a
first draft of the conclusions.
No date was set for talks on possibly setting up a backstop
for the bank resolution fund, a move meant to increase risk
sharing and financial stability.
