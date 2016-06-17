(Adds quotes after news conference, details)
By Francesco Guarascio
LUXEMBOURG, June 17 European Union finance
ministers failed to agree on target dates to make progress on a
common insurance for bank depositors, EU officials said on
Friday, effectively deferring the completion of their banking
union plan.
In a meeting in Luxembourg meant to decide on the next
steps, ministers clashed on what measures to take first. They
did commit to making progress on a European deposit insurance
scheme (EDIS) but set no date for when this should happen.
"On EDIS, it was not possible to get real political
commitment on the outcome, both on substance or the timing of
it," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister and chair
of the talks, told a news conference after the meeting.
The European Commission wants EDIS in place by 2024.
The banking union plan was drawn up in 2012 in the wake of
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and the 2007-08 global
financial crisis that forced euro zone countries to spend
billions of euros to prop up their failing banks.
After agreeing on a common supervision plan for euro zone
lenders and a joint privately funded scheme to wind down ailing
banks, the 19 countries of the single-currency bloc have lost
momentum and have been stuck in talks on how to set up the
insurance scheme to better protect savers, the third and last
pillar of the plan.
Germany, which fears disproportionately exposing its banks
to risks caused by weaker lenders in other countries, is leading
the group demanding more risk reduction before steps are made
towards risk sharing. It wants measures such as introducing caps
on lenders' exposure to the debt of their own sovereigns.
Italy and other countries have pushed for immediate risk
sharing measures, such as EDIS, which they say will increase
financial stability.
The agreed text of the finance ministers' meeting says
political negotiations on EDIS will start "as soon as sufficient
progress has been made on the measures on risk reduction," in
what may be seen as a diplomatic success for Germany.
Arriving at the meeting, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said talks "will not start with a deposit insurance to
strengthen banking union but with reducing the risks in the
banking sector step by step."
In a concession to countries seeking more risk sharing
measures, the final text does not mention 2018 as a target date
to start talks on how to limit sovereign risk exposure, as in a
first draft of the conclusions.
No date was set for talks on bringing forward the
establishment of a backstop for the bank resolution fund, a move
meant to increase risk sharing and financial stability.
Under existing agreements, the backstop should become
operational only in 2024, a target date seen as too late to
protect banks if a major crisis occurs before.
(Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Editing by Janet
Lawrence and Susan Fenton)