BRUSSELS, July 6 European Union finance
ministers will issue a statement at their meeting next week
urging bank regulators to avoid imposing a disproportionate
increase of costs on European banks, draft conclusions of the
meeting said.
The Basel Committee, a body of banking supervisors from
nearly 30 countries, is reviewing global banking rules. The
results are expected by the end of the year.
Ministers at their regular monthly meeting in Brussels on
Tuesday will say "the reform package would not be expected to
result in a significant increase in the overall capital
requirements for the European banking sector," according to
draft conclusions seen by Reuters.
An EU official said that EU states agreed to take a common
line in opposing wide-ranging reform, anticipating it will be
too favourable to U.S. banks.
The core of the review is the introduction of models to
calculate bank risks based on common standards, rather than on
benchmarks developed internally by banks.
The objective is to facilitate the work of supervisors when
they assess bank balance sheets. Banks from several European
states oppose the plan, saying it would raise their costs.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King)