LONDON, Sept 9 European Union lawmakers are
expected to allow more time to amend rules governing the
retailing of financial products worth 10 trillion euros ($11.2
trillion) rather than reject them outright next week and
potentially delay their January introduction, a senior lawmaker
said on Friday.
The rules force insurers, banks and financial advisers to
use a standard "key information document" or KID to give
comparability for consumers across what are often national
markets dominated by mutual funds.
A KID document must accompany each product and be no more
than three sides long and use jargon-free language to show
potential future performance of the product and total costs.
It replaces a patchwork of documents given to customers for
financial products including life insurance, mutual funds and
other instruments.
A panel of lawmakers from the European Parliament has
recommended that the full parliament meeting next Wednesday
should reject the rules, saying they would mislead investors.
The "adverse" scenario for indicating the potential
performance of a product was too optimistic, the panel said.
Ahead of the vote, lawmakers have made progress in
persuading the EU's executive European Commission to amend the
rules, Green Party member Sven Giegold said.
The European Commission has proposed an additional product
performance scenario that takes a more conservative approach,
coupled with a warning, he said.
"That is reasonable and would technically solve the
problem," Giegold said.
The most likely outcome for next Wednesday's vote in full
parliament is to allow a further three months to iron out
remaining concerns among lawmakers, Giegold said.
Lawmakers want the changes made to the actual rules rather
than reflected in guidance from regulators.
Once a deal is done, parliament can fast-track approval to
help keep the rules on track for January, Giegold said.
The clash between lawmakers and European Commission is being
closely watched as introducing the KID is a major challenge for
firms, some of which have already called for a delay to give
them more time to prepare.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)