LONDON Oct 28 Top executives at European banks
would have to be screened before they take office under the
latest batch of industry regulations designed to improve the
sector's management in the wake of the financial crisis.
Since the 2007-09 meltdown, watchdogs have been attempting
to tighten their grip on banks, insurers and fund managers in
order to prevent a repeat of the excessive risk taking which led
to a spate of multi-billion dollar taxpayer bailouts.
The latest proposal from the European Union's banking and
markets watchdogs is that regulators in member countries check
in advance the suitability of key management to improve the
quality of staff.
The measure, due to go out for public discussion, goes
beyond current rules introduced in 2012, under which national
regulators are free to make suitability checks before or after a
senior person starts a new job - risking the appointment of
someone unsuitable who is then hard to fire.
Draft guidelines on Friday from the European Banking
Authority (EBA) and the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA) also set out common criteria for watchdogs to
assess the knowledge, skills and experience of financial sector
executives, as well as their good repute, honesty and integrity.
Top staff outside the boardroom, such as the heads of
internal control functions, would also have to be scrutinised.
A key flashpoint for the sector is likely to be the new
requirement for regulators to make all suitability checks in
advance.
"The draft guidelines require that an ... assessment by
competent authorities is performed and that a decision is taken
before the appointment of members of the management body," the
draft guidance said, noting other top executives should also be
checked.
"An ex-post assessment by competent authorities may result
in the need to remove member individuals, which could be
difficult to implement."
An assessment should be done three to four months before a
person is due to start a new job, the draft guidelines say.
(Editing by David Holmes)