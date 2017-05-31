(Adds Merkel on EBA new home)
LONDON May 31 The European Union's banking
watchdog said a merger with its insurance counterpart would
yield few savings as staffing was already cut to the bone in
core areas.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said a suggestion by
Brussels that it should be merged with the European Insurance
and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) in Frankfurt was
"unlikely to create significant synergies in the core business"
of regulation and supervision.
The European Commission has held a public consultation on
the future shape of financial supervision in the EU, made more
urgent now that the City of London, the bloc's biggest financial
market, will be outside the EU in 2019.
The Commission aired a "twin peaks" model of centralising
capital requirements for banks and insurance at a merged
EBA/EIOPA in the German financial capital. Finance industry
conduct would be overseen by the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA) in Paris.
EBA said there could be savings from a merger in areas where
it is understaffed, such as in economic analysis and data
management.
"However, no material benefit in terms of reduction of costs
in corporate functions is envisaged, as resources in these areas
are already very slim," EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said in a
letter to the Commission.
EIOPA said in its response that changes to the supervisory
set-up should be assessed "carefully to ensure the continuation
of an effective holistic and integrated approach".
The London-based EBA must move to another EU state in any
because of Brexit and several countries are jostling to become
its new home.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that
Frankfurt was entitled to host the EBA because it was already a
major financial centre.
"(We feel) predestined to host the European banking
supervisor because with Frankfurt, we already have a proper
centre," Merkel told a banking conference in Berlin.
In its response to the Commission's consultation, ESMA said
it wanted a string of new powers, while the EBA and EIOPA called
for generally modest additions to their armoury.
The EBA said that since the Frankfurt-based European Central
Bank, which has far greater resources, began supervising banks
in the euro zone, the watchdog has suffered a "loss of
visibility."
"Such arrangements might be reconsidered, as they generate
an artificial disconnect between regulatory and supervisory
functions," Enria said.
