By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 21
LONDON, April 21 The European Union will propose
changing the bloc's rules on bank capital requirements to ease
the burden on smaller lenders in a bid to boost growth, EU
financial services chief Jonathan Hill said on Thursday.
In a speech in Amsterdam where EU finance ministers are
meeting, Hill said he wants to lighten reporting and disclosure
requirements for smaller banks.
"I also want to see whether the intricate calculations banks
have to do to comply with prudential rules could be simplified.
And whether there is a case for small banks with limited trading
activities to be exempt from capital requirements for trading
book exposures," Hill said.
Hill's speech underscored the willingness of the EU to
deviate from globally-agreed capital norms to encourage more
banks to lend more.
Such moves towards more "proportional" rules for smaller
lenders have been long-called for by industry and supported by
governments in large banking centres such as Germany and
Britain.
Hill is a member of the EU's executive European Commission,
which has the power to propose changes to the bloc's laws.
Reforms such as bank capital and derivatives rules introduced
after the 2007-09 financial crisis are up for review.
Hill said he would keep the list of banks who are exempt
from the bloc's capital rules, and speed up future applications
for exemptions, especially from credit unions, though the Bank
of England has proposed forcing bigger unions to hold more
capital.
The so-called "SME supporting factor" or lower capital
charges on certain loans to small businesses will also be
maintained, even though the bloc's European Banking Authority
said last month that it has not led to more lending.
Hill added that he would go a step further and examine
whether to raise the threshold so that more SME loans could
qualify for reduced capital charges.
Smaller companies have complained that expensive new capital
charges on derivatives contracts they use to hedge risks are
stopping banks from offering them clearing services.
Hill said the EU would propose simplifying these capital
requirements without jeopardising financial stability.
A public consultation will be launched in May to identify
the main barriers to funds from operating across the EU as they
often face extra local rules, fees and other requirements for
marketing material in what is meant to be a single market.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)