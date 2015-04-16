By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 16
LONDON, April 16 European Union regulators will
focus this year on whether banks are complying with the bloc's
new cap on bonuses, and doing enough to withstand cyber attacks
and prevent misconduct.
The cap, limiting bonuses to no more than fixed salary, or
twice that amount with shareholder approval, became law last
year but in practice applies to awards handed out from this year
onwards.
Several banks have topped up pay with "allowances" to help
soften the cap's impact, a step the European Banking Authority
(EBA) has said breaks EU law in many cases.
On Thursday the EBA said an assessment of banks' compliance
with the cap should be included in regulators' major supervisory
activities this year.
The EU watchdog was setting out priorities for the colleges
or panels of supervisors from EU countries for each cross-border
bank that has operations in several member states. The aim is to
supervise banks in a consistent way across the EU.
Since last November, the European Central Bank has become
the main supervisor for the euro zone's biggest 120 banks and a
core member of their colleges, along with regulators such as the
Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority which
supervises London, home to branches of many EU banks.
The steady stream of fines for misconduct, such as trying to
rig currency and interest rate benchmarks, will also shape
supervision this year.
The EBA said it has identified "the need for supervisors to
review conduct risk and foresees monitoring and assessing
improvements in corporate governance of EU banks, so as to
ensure sound ethical standards".
"IT risks will also feature on the 2015 agenda, as the
vulnerability of outdated systems to cybercrime and outages were
found to be on the increase in the course of 2014," it said.
New, so-called "resolution" colleges will be set up this
year to scrutinise the plans from banks spelling out how they
would recover from a crisis or be wound up if they collapsed.
"The activities of EU colleges of supervisors in 2015...
requires colleges to reach a joint decision on the assessment of
recovery plans of cross-border groups," the EBA said.
If a plan is deemed to be unworkable, regulators have new
powers to force the lender to make internal changes.
