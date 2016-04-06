BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
LONDON, April 6 Banks in the European Union continue to build up capital levels to well above mandatory minimums, but profitability remains poor and souring loans are a concern, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday in a regular quarterly update.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the average common core equity to risk-weighted assets ratio rose by 60 basis points, quarter-on-quarter, to 13.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015.
The rise was due to increasing actual amounts of capital and ditching risky assets.
The so-called fully loaded ratio, which factors in all changes in capital requirements now being phased in, was 13 percent.
The regulatory minimum for the biggest banks is about 9 to 9.5 percent but markets and regulators have pushed for higher levels as reassurance.
The average return on equity, a key measure of profitability, fell to 4.7 percent for 2015 overall, down 1.7 percentage points from third quarter data and a far cry from the 20 percent or higher seen before the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The ratio of non-performing loans or where the borrower has missed a payment, was 5.8 percent, 10 basis points below third quarter levels.
"Notwithstanding the improvement, credit quality and the level of legacy assets remain a concern," EBA said in a statement.
The EBA figures are based on a sample of 154 banks. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Intact Financial Corporation's (Toronto: IFC) (Intact) CAD125MM Series 5, 5.2% non-cumulative preferred shares a 'BBB' rating. No rating actions took place for Intact's other ratings. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating for the preferred shares is equivalent to the rating on IFC's existing preferred shares. Under Fitch's hybrid method