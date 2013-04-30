(Repeats item from late Monday without changes)
* EU countries examine putting depositors last in line for
loss
* Concessions designed to reassure savers after Cyprus
* Germany remains sceptical over such softening of new EU
rules
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, April 29 Depositors should be the very
last to suffer losses when a bank collapses, according to a
proposal being discussed by European Union countries and seen by
Reuters, which would shield savers from the kind of losses they
face in Cyprus.
The idea comes as member countries finalise a new draft law
for the European Union that could make losses for larger savers
a permanent feature of future banking crises. EU officials,
however, are nervous that such a regime will panic savers,
prompting them to withdraw money.
In the paper, outlining the process of 'bailing in' savers
and other steps to deal with troubled banks, officials in
Brussels said that it might be wise to put depositors behind all
bondholders when dividing losses from a bank collapse.
Small savers, with less than 100,000 euros, will, in any
event, be protected. But officials also raise the possibility of
allowing national exemptions from losses for big depositors in
their country if a bank fails.
By striking such a compromise, officials hope to rebuild
confidence after a botched attempt earlier this year to impose
losses on depositors in Cyprus - initially also aimed at small
savers although this was later changed.
A more favourable treatment of big depositors in the new EU
law, charting how to deal with failing banks in a regime that
could start in 2015, is backed by the European Central Bank and
the International Monetary Fund.
Ireland, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency,
is also pushing for such concessions ahead of a meeting of EU
finance ministers in May.
"This would mean that they are not excluded from bail-in,
but other creditors would first absorb losses to their capacity
before eligible depositors are bailed-in," officials said in the
paper, dated April 29.
Before any such softening of provisions, however, EU
diplomats will need to convince Germany, which remains sceptical
about making such concessions, according to one official
familiar with the talks.
Policymakers have sought to portray the losses suffered by
depositors at two of Cyprus's banks as a one-off, but experts
believe it marks a change in approach in how Europe deals with
troubled banks, sparing taxpayers who have been on the hook for
previous bailouts.
"After Cyprus, a number of states would like more clarity,"
said one official who is involved in the discussions.
"It may be that we give depositors preference, which means
that they have a higher likelihood of getting back their money."
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)