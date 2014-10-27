* Mixed reaction to outcome of "stress test" of 130 lenders
* Monte dei Paschi shares fall 17 pct on capital shortfall
* Lloyds falls 2 pct as test raises doubts on dividend
* Austrian banks, Commerzbank rally as test seen positive
* Europe bank index down 0.5 pct
(Adds analyst comments, details, shares)
By Steve Slater and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 27 Shares in Italy's Monte dei
Paschi slumped on Monday after an industry health
check found it had the biggest capital hole to fill among
European banks.
In all, 25 euro zone banks failed landmark health checks
that were released on Sunday, and 14 still had a capital
shortfall at the end of September, although the results were
generally better than analysts had expected.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi were down 17 percent at 0910 GMT
after the "stress test" showed it still had a 2.1 billion euro
capital hole to fill, even after its fundraising efforts this
year. Italian peer Banca Carige, which also needs to
find capital, slumped 15 percent.
British state-backed Lloyds Banking Group fell 2.3
percent after the tests showed it had the weakest capital
position among major banks, raising doubts it would restart its
dividend this year.
The European banking index was down 0.5 percent at
194.7 points by 0910 GMT, after an early rise ran out of steam
amid mixed views on whether the tests had been stringent enough
and would bring wary investors back to European banks.
"There are risks still in the sector but this is a small
step in the right direction," said Gary Paulin, co-founding
partner of equity brokerage Aviate Global.
"Apart from the 25 banks with capital shortfalls, the
release should act as a positive catalyst, as it clears a
negative risk that's hovered over the sector for most of this
year. By removing uncertainty, it should help lower funding
costs, especially in the periphery," he added, referring to
banks in countries around the edges of the euro zone that were
hit hardest in the financial crisis.
Gainers were led by Austria's Erste Bank and
Raiffeisen and Germany's Commerzbank, whose
shares rallied more than 5 percent after each came out better
from the test than some investors and analysts had feared.
Citigroup analysts said Commerzbank was one of the euro zone
banks to "demonstrate a better-than-expected headline outcome on
AQR (asset quality review) and/or the stress tests," and that
the result should alleviate some capital concerns.
The aggregate shortfall of 9.5 billion euros ($12.1 billion)
at the end of September for 130 of Europe's top banks was less
than predicted and showed the biggest problems still existed for
lenders in Italy, Cyprus and Greece.
OVERVALUED LOANS
Monte dei Paschi needs to find more funds -- to add to a 5
billion euro capital increase in June -- and could be forced to
seek a merger, another rights issue or asset sales. It has hired
Citigroup and UBS as advisers on its options.
Lloyds was downgraded to "underperform" by Jefferies analyst
Joe Dickerson after the results, which raised concern it could
fare even worse in a test by UK regulators in December.
"We do not expect a material dividend until 2016," said
Dickerson.
For many banks, the biggest impact of the tests was not in
identifying capital holes but in finding that their assets, such
as loans, had been overvalued.
The European Central Bank said banks had been valuing their
loans and assets at 48 billion euros more than they were really
worth. That was because they had not recognised 136 billion
euros of bad loans.
Not all analysts and investors were convinced the European
test was tough enough and said the capital shortfall identified
was not realistic, but they added it at least shone a light on
trouble spots.
"Everyone will be looking hard to decide whether the 9
billion (euros) is too little to shore up the banks that are at
risk," said Salman Ahmed, global fixed income strategist at
Lombard Odier Investment Managers.
"The good news is that the review process is fully
transparent. Investors have been handed plenty of data on the
banks' assets and are now in a position to judge for
themselves."
The test of banks provides the clearest picture yet of the
health of the euro zone's banks more than seven years after the
eruption of a financial crisis that almost bankrupted a handful
of countries and threatened to fracture the currency bloc.
(1 US dollar = 0.7873 euro)
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham and Thomas Atkins;
Editing by Mark Potter)