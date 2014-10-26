LJUBLJANA Oct 26 Two Slovenian state-owned banks, NLB and NKBM, which narrowly failed the ECB stress test on Sunday, have already covered their capital shortfall and will need no further capital hike, the Bank of Slovenia vice governor said on Sunday.

Stanislava Zadravec Caprirolo said the banks covered the shortfall from the profits they have already made this year.

NLB's chief executive, Janko Medja, told the same news conference NLB had posted a net profit of 48 million euros in the first nine months of 2014.

NLB and the second-largest bank NKBM had a joint capital shortfall of 65 million euros under the adverse scenario in the ECB test. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)