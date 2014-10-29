* BPCE, Credit Agricole, SG and HSBC double French exposure
* Intesa , UniCredit, Monte dei Paschi, UBI up Italian debt
* Banks attracted by low capital charges on government debt
By Gareth Gore
LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Major European banks doubled their
exposure to government debt in the two years running up to the
latest stress tests despite a worsening in the economic
fundamentals of many countries, according to an IFR analysis of
European Banking Authority data.
At a time when lending to the private sector plummeted,
these banks continued to extend credit to struggling
governments, with many re-entering - and even doubling down on -
the same kinds of carry trades that some abandoned in the throes
of the eurozone crisis in 2011.
BPCE, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and HSBC doubled
their holdings of French government debt, for example, adding
81bn of bonds and loans to their books. Italy's four biggest
banks added 53bn of domestic public debt, while mid-tier
Spanish banks also lent more to Madrid.
"The carry trade is still too tempting for many banks, even
those that wanted to de-link from sovereigns not that long ago,"
said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a strategist at JP Morgan, on
hearing of the IFR analysis. "They see it as an easy way to
boost profits and are perhaps complacent to debt sustainability
risk on some countries."
The analysis takes the sovereign exposures of banks at the
end of last December, when the EBA took a snapshot of bank
balance sheets for its most recent stress tests, and compares
them to holdings in September 2011, the last EBA examination of
banks' balance sheets before the European Central Bank injected
1trn of liquidity into the system via its longer-term
refinancing operations.
BPCE has the biggest exposure of any bank monitored by the
EBA in the exercise to a single eurozone sovereign, with its
French public debt position almost 83bn at the end of December,
according to the latest stress test data. That is almost twice
the 42.5bn position it held in September 2011.
Credit Agricole doubled its French debt exposure to 50.7bn
from 25.1bn previously, while Societe Generale's exposure grew
to 35.4bn from 20.4bn. HSBC now has the biggest exposure of
any foreign bank to French public debt at 35.2bn, up from
14.1bn.
Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena and UBI Banca together added 53bn of Italian
public debt between September 2011 and last December. Intesa
Sanpaolo has 77.3bn of exposure, and UniCredit 56.7bn. Monte
dei Paschi failed the latest stress tests and was ordered to
raise 2.1bn in fresh capital, sparking a 22% decline in its
share price on Monday.
Meanwhile in Spain, while major lenders BBVA and Banco
Santander have cut their exposure to domestic public debt,
mid-tier banks including La Caixa, Bankia and Banco de Sabadell
all increased their holdings - with some of the smaller
institutions doubling their positions.
And though the EBA data only give a snapshot of bank
positions in December, recent ECB figures illustrate that the
problem has worsened since then.
The sovereign bond portfolios of eurozone banks reached a
record 2.4trn in September, according to the ECB. That is 30%
higher than in 2011, accounting for 7.7% of all assets owned by
the entire eurozone banking system.
HAPPY ENOUGH
These portfolio purchases have helped bring down sovereign
bond yields and eased pressure on debt-riddled governments,
which in turn convinced some regulators to turn a blind eye to
the rapid accumulation of government debt. Buying from banks
helped bring down Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields to
record lows of 2.3% and 2% this year. Both were trading above 7%
just two years ago.
Banks are of course also happy to buy government debt,
because such positions can be taken without holding regulatory
capital, unlike other loans which must have reserves held
against them. Banks with capital constraints thus can borrow
cheaply from the ECB - and reap the profits of the trade without
the need to muster additional capital.
"The carry trade is an old habit many banks can't kick,"
said Alberto Gallo, a credit strategist at RBS. "A lot of the
European banks - even ones that passed the stress tests - are
capital-constrained, so the returns from non capital-absorbing
sovereign debt look more attractive than loans."
"It is much trickier to lend to the real economy because
regulatory hurdles are greater, making it less appealing than
carry trades," said JP Morgan's Panigirtzoglou. "Risk weightings
are zero for government bonds and can be as high as 100% for
other types of lending."
The prospect of further quantitative easing from the ECB,
which is likely to come in the form of sovereign bond purchases,
as well as a pledge from President Mario Draghi to "do whatever
it takes" to save the eurozone have left many banks convinced
exposure to government bonds is safe and can be offloaded or run
down over time, say analysts.
NOT EVERYONE
Still, some banks are reducing their exposures. Deutsche
Bank and BNP Paribas both took heavy losses after Greece
restructured its debt in 2012. EBA data show that, between
September 2011 and last December, Deutsche cut its exposure to
Spain and France, though it increased its Italian exposure
slightly. BNP Paribas cut its Spanish and Italian positions but
upped its exposure to France.
"Some banks, especially those with large international
operations, weigh risks that smaller domestic-oriented banks
don't - reputational and debt sustainability risks," said
Panigirtzoglou.
National regulators, which are typically close to their own
governments, have until now had jurisdiction over eurozone banks
and their sovereign exposures. That all changes next month, when
the ECB takes responsibility for larger and mid-sized
institutions. But analysts doubt the central bank will force a
revision of the rules.
"When the ECB will become Europe's bank regulator, there may
be a conflict of interest between that function and their
monetary policy mandate," said Gallo at RBS. "On the one hand
the central bank wants yields to be low, and banks to buy
government paper. On the other, they need banks to be strong -
and not only survive on carry trades. The solution may be to
reform the weak banks upfront."
But with debt-to-GDP ratios rising to what some consider
unsustainable levels, the possibility looms of more sovereign
restructurings over the medium term - and deep losses for banks
with large exposures. Debt-to-GDP ratios stood at 92% in Spain
and France and 128% in Italy at the end of last year, according
to Eurostat. Greece's ratio was 129% in the last full year
before asking for a bailout.
"Italy and France both have unsustainable government
finances, and there will have to be a debt restructuring across
the periphery - including France at some stage in the future,"
said Megan Greene, chief economist at Manulife Asset Management.
"These government bond holdings may look fine to regulators now.
But they could very quickly become a big problem."
(Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Matthew
Davies)