* Future proposals to address doom-loop between banks and govts

* Sovereigns currently exempt from large exposures limits

* EU leaders back plan but impact unclear on national bond markets

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 The European Commission plans to review rules on banks' holdings of sovereign bonds to break excessive exposures to national debt which is seen as a vulnerability of the euro zone banking system, a document released on Tuesday said.

Most sovereign bonds are currently exempt from "large exposures" limits which are instead imposed on banks for their holdings of corporate or household debt.

This has allowed governments to reduce yields on their bonds and get cheaper funding, but has also resulted during the euro zone debt crisis in a vicious tie between states and banks, the so called "doom-loop" in which the worsening of public finances has a disproportionate impact on a state's financial system, and troubled banks affect their countries' financial standing.

The European Commission, the EU executive, wants to break the doom-loop and plans proposals "to ensure that banks' exposures to individual sovereigns risk is sufficiently diversified," said the document accompanying a legislative proposal to set up a European deposit guarantee scheme . (Editing by Alastair Macdonald)