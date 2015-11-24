* Future proposals to address doom-loop between banks and
govts
* Sovereigns currently exempt from large exposures limits
* EU leaders back plan but impact unclear on national bond
markets
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 The European Commission plans
to review rules on banks' holdings of sovereign bonds to break
excessive exposures to national debt which is seen as a
vulnerability of the euro zone banking system, a document
released on Tuesday said.
Most sovereign bonds are currently exempt from "large
exposures" limits which are instead imposed on banks for their
holdings of corporate or household debt.
This has allowed governments to reduce yields on their bonds
and get cheaper funding, but has also resulted during the euro
zone debt crisis in a vicious tie between states and banks, the
so called "doom-loop" in which the worsening of public finances
has a disproportionate impact on a state's financial system, and
troubled banks affect their countries' financial standing.
The European Commission, the EU executive, wants to break
the doom-loop and plans proposals "to ensure that banks'
exposures to individual sovereigns risk is sufficiently
diversified," said the document accompanying a legislative
proposal to set up a European deposit guarantee scheme
.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)