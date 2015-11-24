* Future proposals to address doom-loop between banks and
govts
* Sovereigns currently exempt from large exposures limits
* EU leaders back plan but impact unclear on national bond
markets
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 The European Commission plans
to review rules on banks' holdings of sovereign bonds to break
excessive exposures to national debt, seen as a vulnerability of
the euro zone banking system, a document released on Tuesday
said.
Most sovereign bonds are currently exempt from "large
exposures" limits which are instead imposed on banks for their
holdings of corporate or household debt.
This has allowed governments to reduce yields on their bonds
and get cheaper funding, but was blamed during the euro zone
debt crisis for creating a "doom loop" between states and banks.
That means the worsening of public finances has a
disproportionate impact on a state's financial system, and
troubled banks affect their countries' financial standing.
The European Commission, the EU executive, wants to break
that link and plans proposals "to ensure that banks' exposures
to individual sovereigns' risk is sufficiently diversified,"
said the document accompanying a legislative proposal to set up
a European deposit guarantee scheme.
The plan follows announcements made by the leaders of the EU
institutions in June in a joint report on the future of the
monetary union.
"In the medium term, it may make sense to review the
treatment of bank exposures to sovereign debt, for example by
setting large exposure limits," the report said. The head of
euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem and the
president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker were
among the authors of the report.
In a document published in March, the European Systemic Risk
Board, chaired by the European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi, also advised to "disincentivise outsized investments in
sovereign risk," with measures such as the introduction of
ceilings for large exposures.
"The adequacy of the prudential treatment of banks'
exposures to sovereign risk should be re-considered," the
Commission said on Tuesday, announcing future "necessary
proposals" that will take into account financial stability.
Among the largest euro zone countries, Italy and Spain would
be likely to see the biggest impact on their bond markets, as
banks in those countries hold significant amounts of their
sovereign debt.
A debate is continuing within the European Central Bank on
whether a quantitative cap should be preferred to a limit based
on the asset risk.
The ECB's chief supervisor Daniele Nouy favours a 25 percent
cap, and is supported by the head of Germany's Bundesbank Jens
Weidmann, while ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio backs
instead a risk-weight approach.
A 25 percent cap on large exposures to sovereigns -- the
same as that applied to other debt -- would force euro zone
banks to sell bonds worth 1.1 trillion euros, according to a
report by credit rating agency Fitch published last year.
"There is no better moment to set limits to large sovereign
exposures," Guntram Wolff, director of Brussels-based think tank
Bruegel, told Reuters. He argues that banks can more easily now
offload some of their excessive bonds onto the ECB and in turn
help its bond-buying stimulus programme, while increasing the
financial stability of the euro zone.
