BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Spain may be able to provide
details of the capital needs of its banks next week, the EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Friday.
Asked to comment on discussions between the European
Commission and Spain about support for its banks, Almunia told a
briefing:
"We are working very intensely with the Spanish
authorities... for setting up and the implementation of the
memorandum of understanding on the banking sector."
"When we come to a situation where we have got some news
about capital needs ... I think that next week may be that
time," said Almunia, who as competition chief will help ensure
restructuring meets EU rules.
