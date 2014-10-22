MADRID Oct 22 Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday he was confident Spanish lenders would do well in the European Central Bank's banking health checks, the results of which will be made public on Sunday.

"We can be confident that ... Spanish banks will obtain good results in the tests which the ECB has carried out before becoming the sole supervisor (of euro zone banks)," De Guindos said in a speech at a conference in Madrid.

De Guindos said financial sector reforms in Spain - after a property sector collapse left many in need of state aid - had helped lenders get into shape. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)