BRUSSELS Dec 1 Interim EU state aid rules allowing EU governments to bail out troubled banks will be extended until market conditions improve, the EU's competition chief said on Thursday.

The move came as banks across the 27-country European Union struggle with a credit squeeze, a capital shortfall and a sovereign debt crisis.

The guidelines were introduced during the credit crisis in 2008 for lenders that received a capital injection or transferred impaired assets to holding agencies or so-called "bad banks".

They had been due to expire at the end of the year, having already been extended by 12 months.

"The exacerbation of tensions in sovereign debt markets has put banks in the Union under renewed pressure, justifying the extension of the crisis rules," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

Under some revisions to the rules, valid from Jan. 1, 2012, the fees paid by banks for guarantees on their liabilities will reflect their intrinsic risk rather than the country's risk or market conditions, the Commission said.

There will also be a minimum fee for such guarantees, which will include guarantees for longer term debt between one to five years and for seven-year covered bonds.

Banks were required to restructure their businesses in return for regulatory approval for their bailouts. Lenders that have been recapitalised or benefited from impaired asset measures will still need to restructure.

Banks that are heavy users of state guarantees will need to show they are viable.