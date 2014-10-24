LONDON Oct 24 European banking shares edged
lower on Friday, with traders citing a Bloomberg News report
that 25 banks within the euro zone would fail a European Central
Bank "stress test".
The Euro STOXX Banking Index, which had been in
positive territory earlier in the day, briefly fell as much as
0.6 percent to an intraday low of 141.42 points, before edging
back to 142.28 points by 1255 GMT - down 0.1 percent on the day.
Asked to comment on the report, the ECB said: "The ECB can't
comment on individual institutions or speculation. Any
inferences drawn as to the final outcome of the exercise would
be highly speculative until the results are final on the 26
October."
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Francesco Canepa, editing by
Nigel Stephenson)