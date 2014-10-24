* 25 banks to fail ECB stress test - Bloomberg News
* Talks ongoing with 10 banks, - Bloomberg report
* Euro zone bank shares briefly dip but then recover
* Italian official warns ECB test could cause market
volatility
(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Oct 24 European banking shares dipped
briefly on Friday, with traders citing a Bloomberg News report
that 25 banks within the euro zone would fail a European Central
Bank "stress test".
The Euro STOXX Banking Index, which had been in
positive territory earlier in the day, briefly fell as much as
0.6 percent to an intraday low of 141.42 points, before
recovering to 142.95 points by 1320 GMT - up 0.5 percent on the
day.
Asked to comment on the report, the ECB said: "The ECB can't
comment on individual institutions or speculation. Any
inferences drawn as to the final outcome of the exercise would
be highly speculative until the results are final on the 26
October."
A senior official of Italy's ABI banking association had
warned on Friday that market reaction to the stress tests'
results could be volatile because of the difficulty of
interpreting the results.
Bloomberg News' report said that 105 banks had passed the
ECB's test, known as the comprehensive assessment, and that
negotiations were continuing with about 10 banks shown to have a
net capital shortfall.
The official results of the ECB's test will be published on
Sunday, and the ECB has instructed banks not to make any
disclosures until that point.
Portugal's finance minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on
Friday that the Lisbon government was confident that the
country's three largest banks had fared well in the stress
tests.
Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank passed the ECB-led
stress test by a wide margin with a core equity ratio of 8.8
percent compared to a minimum requirement of 5.5 percent, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Juergen Fitschen, co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank and
president of the BdB association of German private-sector banks,
said the results probably gave his country's banks a clean bill
of health.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Additional reporting by
Francesco Canepa; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Jane Merriman)