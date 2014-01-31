LONDON Jan 31 The Bank of England said on Friday it would conduct its own stress tests of major banks and other lenders alongside similar checks being carried out on banks elsewhere in the European Union.

"As previously announced, the first step towards this framework will be made with a stress-testing exercise for the eight major UK banks and building societies this year," a spokesperson for the BoE said.

Details of the British stress test would be discussed by regulators in the coming months, the spokesperson said.