LONDON Oct 10 The European Banking Authority said the results of a pan-European Union health check of 123 banks will be published at 1200 central European time (1100 GMT) on Oct. 26.

The aim of the stress test is to help draw a line under a banking crisis that has sapped investor confidence in the resilience of lenders to withstand future shocks. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)