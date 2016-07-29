(Adds link to stress test website) LONDON, July 28 The European Banking Authority published the results of its "stress test" of 51 banks on Friday. Lenders faced a theoretical economic shock spanning three years to see how much their core capital would be depleted. The table below lists the 12 banks that ended the test with the lowest core equity Tier 1 capital ratio. There was no formal pass or fail mark this year, but analysts say they will apply last year's 5.5 percent core equity Tier 1 threshold. The full results of the tests can be seen here: here Bank Core equity Tier 1 Monte dei Paschi minus 2.44 Allied Irish 4.31 Raiffeisen 6.12 Bank of Ireland 6.15 Banco Popular 6.62 Unicredit 7.1 Barclays 7.3 Commerzbank 7.42 SocGen 7.5 Deutsche Bank 7.8 Criteria Caixa 7.81 Erste Group 8.02 (Reporting by Huw Jones and Andrew MacAskill)