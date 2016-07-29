VIENNA, July 29 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank's core equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio will be raised by 0.4 percentage points through its planned merger with Raiffeisen Bank International, Helmut Ettl, co-head of Austria's financial regulator said.

RZB, which holds around 60 percent of RBI, had a fully-loaded CET 1 ratio of around 10.3 percent at the end of 2015. In the adverse scenario of a stress test of the European Banking Authority, RZB's CET 1 ratio would fall to 6.12 percent in 2018.

RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner has said a sale of shares in Uniqa will boost the bank's fully-loaded CET 1 ratio by 0.6 percentage points and that more details of the merger plans would be revealed next month. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Alexander Smith)