VIENNA, July 29 Austria's Raiffeisen
Zentralbank's core equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio will be
raised by 0.4 percentage points through its planned merger with
Raiffeisen Bank International, Helmut Ettl, co-head of
Austria's financial regulator said.
RZB, which holds around 60 percent of RBI, had a
fully-loaded CET 1 ratio of around 10.3 percent at the end of
2015. In the adverse scenario of a stress test of the European
Banking Authority, RZB's CET 1 ratio would fall to 6.12 percent
in 2018.
RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner has said a sale of
shares in Uniqa will boost the bank's fully-loaded CET
1 ratio by 0.6 percentage points and that more details of the
merger plans would be revealed next month.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich;
Editing by Alexander Smith)