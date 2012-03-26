BERLIN, March 26 The European Banking Authority
(EBA) should change the design of its next set of bank stress
tests, due in 2013, away from simply being a capital shortfall
calculation, the body's alternate chairman said on Monday.
The EBA, made up of financial regulators from the European
Union's 27 member countries, is completing this year's stress
test which obliged 31 lenders to plug a 115 billion euro ($152.5
billion) hole to bring their core capital level up to 9 percent
of risk weighted assets by the end of June.
A senior source told Reuters last week that regulators may
extend the scope of next year's tests to check whether business
models are too risky or vulnerable and alternate chair Matthew
Elderfield said it would be sensible for regulators to
recalibrate their overall approach in 2013.
Speaking at a conference organised by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservative party, the head of Irish regulation
said the EBA could revisit make-up of the capital buffer but
signaled that this would not be done before greater clarity is
brought to the euro zone debt crisis.
"I would like to see that we use this breathing space wisely
to consider the future design of stress tests and the
operational flexibility of firewall structures. It seems that
the role of the stress test as a diagnostic tool needs to be
reasserted," Elderfield said in a speech.
"Indeed, if this (the building of an adequate financial
firewall in the euro zone) does happen and has a sustained
positive impact, it could eventually give scope to the EBA to
revisit the necessity for the full scale of the current capital
buffer."
Elderfield said that with looming Basel III rules already
set to gradually require banks to hold greater capital buffers,
stress testing could revert to its original brief of providing
the basis for management and supervisory judgment, rather than
as an automatic capital formula.
The former head of financial regulation in Bermuda cautioned
against using a vast amount of money to convince markets that
Europe's problems had been solved if that forced countries with
debt concerns to borrow more to recapitalise their banks.
"For countries with debt problems, they need to borrow more
to afford the ammunition for the bazooka and their debt
sustainability position gets worse. The room for manoeuvre for
ever tougher capital standards is therefore constrained,"
Elderfield said.
"Thus, while the debate around firewall structures is
normally about the sensitive issue of size, I would suggest that
having sufficient operational flexibility in any new mechanism
is an equally important objective.
"Finding mechanisms for investment in banking systems
without adding to sovereign debt must surely be a desirable
policy goal to be considered carefully. This might be done
through European firewall mechanisms or other structures."
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
(Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Erica
Billingham)