BRUSSELS Dec 4 European Union finance ministers
could reach a compromise on a single supervisor for European
banks, Swedish finance minister Anders Borg said on Tuesday,
appearing to soften his objections to giving that role to the
European Central Bank.
Sweden, Denmark and Poland object to the ECB - the central
bank of the euro zone - supervising all banks in the European
Union, including those in non-euro zone countries, because these
countries have no say in ECB decisions.
"We think there should be equal treatment to all members of
the European Union that want to join the supervision board,"
Borg told reporters on entering a meeting of EU finance
ministers that is to discuss the issue.
"There can be no unfair treatment of the non-euro countries.
There must be safeguards and we must be able to set our own
capital requirements, higher capital requirements for banks,"
Borg said.
"There could be a compromise today but there is quite a lot
of road to travel. There is a long time to Christmas. We can
have extra Ecofins (meetings of EU finance ministers) at any
time and continue negotiations," he said.
