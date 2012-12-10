LONDON Dec 10 The European Central Bank would
only supervise euro zone banks on a day-to-day basis if they had
assets of more than 30 billion euros, European Union president
Cyprus said in a draft compromise aimed at easing German
concerns.
The bloc's finance ministers meet on Wednesday to try and
broker a deal on the first step towards a banking union, for
their leaders to endorse at a summit in Brussels on Thursday and
Friday.
Germany only wants the ECB to supervise larger banks, while
France and other member states say it should have powers to
intervene in any lender.
The compromise proposes that a euro zone bank would not be
considered "significant", meaning it would come under direct ECB
oversight, unless it had assets worth more than 30 billion euros
($39 billion), or assets worth more than a fifth of the home
country's economy, or the bank operated in at least three euro
zone countries.
The ECB, however, could still "at any time, on its own
initiative or upon request by a national competent authority"
decide to intervene directly in a euro zone bank that was deemed
not to be significant.
The Cypriot plan also seeks to smooth Britain's concerns
that the ECB could use its clout as a supervisor to harm the UK
financial services sector, the EU's biggest and which will not
be part of the banking union.
The draft says the Frankfurt-based central bank could not
discriminate against any member state for the provision of
banking or financial services in any currency.
Britain has taken the ECB to the European Court of Justice
to try and quash an ECB policy of requiring clearing houses that
handle large amounts of euro denominated business to be based in
the euro zone.