LONDON, July 31 The European Banking Authority (EBA) has delayed by a year its stricter reporting rules for Europe's banks, one of the core reforms to come out of the financial crisis.

European Union lawmakers wanted to approve this month a law that underpins the new rules but failed to find agreement as the European Parliament pushes for bank bonuses to be capped at the level of fixed pay.

The new rules enforce in the EU the globally-agreed Basel III banking standards which includes new requirements to report solvency and liquidity levels and leverage ratios to supervisors.

Banks say the delay in finalising the reporting rules means they won't have enough time to get their computer systems ready by January 2013 when Basel III starts being phased in.

The EBA said full implementation of the supervisory reporting requirements will be pushed back to January 1, 2014.

"Decisions regarding the phase-in of other data requirements may be taken once final ... provisions are available," the EBA said in a statement.

Some banks have been pushing for Basel's requirement for higher solvency and liquidity buffers to be delayed too but so far there is no sign of this happening.