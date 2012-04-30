* Sweden backed by Britain over bank rules
* Banking lobby says single rulebook under threat
By Patrick Lannin
STOCKHOLM, April 30 Sweden is to insist on being
able require higher bank capital buffers for its domestic
lenders at a meeting of European Union finance ministers this
week, making the prospect of a bloc-wide deal more elusive.
Sweden's bank system, with assets four times the size of
economic output, is the third biggest relative to GDP (gross
domestic product) in Europe.
The country plans to make banks have a core capital ratio of
12 percent, well above the minimum 7 percent required under
Basel III rules on bank buffers being introduced from 2013.
Finance ministers from the EU's 27 countries meet on
Wednesday in a bid to thrash out a deal on a draft measure that
enshrines Basel III into EU law.
Tougher bank capital standards form the world's core
regulatory response to the financial crisis to avoid taxpayers
having to step in again to shore up troubled lenders.
"The government considers that member states should have
bigger possibilities to take the measures they think are
necessary to secure financial stability at national level than
the current proposal sets out," Sweden's finance ministry said.
It also said on Monday the draft plan meant Sweden would not
be able to carry through its plan for higher capital
requirements without approval from the European Commission.
"The government thinks that is unacceptable," it said.
Britain is backing Sweden as it too wants domestic lenders
to continue holding core capital buffers above the Basel
minimum.
Member states generally agree that a country can impose
additional capital requirements on local banks. The split is
over whether European Commission approval will be needed.
Key countries like Germany want a strong role for the bloc's
executive body. While EU president Denmark hopes for progress on
Wednesday, finance ministers will meet again on May 15.
There is also debate over who should have the final say -
the EU banking regulator or national supervisors - over what
constitutes adequate capital for a bank's buffer.
The European Parliament has joint say on the draft capital
requirements law and its economic affairs committee was set to
vote on May 8.
The European Banking Federation said in a letter to member
states obtained by Reuters on Monday that giving member states
such leeway will make it impossible to create a single rulebook
for lenders across the EU.
The EBF said the bloc should also wait until possible new
requirements for large domestic banks being forged globally are
unveiled at a summit of G20 leaders in November before pushing
ahead with a law that goes beyond Basel III.
Though the four main Swedish banks - Handelsbanken, Nordea,
SEB and Swedbank - emerged from the 2008-09 global liquidity
crunch in relatively good shape, they had to take on losses from
the crisis-hit Baltic market.
Sweden also took part in a rights issue for Nordea, the
biggest Nordic bank, while the central bank supplied liquidity
to the whole system when funding markets froze.
The crisis reinforced official worries about financial
sector vulnerabilities, leading to the desire to go beyond the
rest of Europe in tightening capital rules.
Only Britain and Switzerland have bigger bank systems than
Sweden relative to GDP, the finance ministry has said.
Last November, the government proposed banks should have
core tier one capital of 12 percent by 2015, compared with Basel
III rules' minimum of 7 percent by 2019.
