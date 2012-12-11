STOCKHOLM Dec 11 Sweden is unlikely to join a
proposed European Union banking union for the foreseeable
future, but might not block its creation for other countries if
certain safeguards are met Finance Minister Anders Borg said on
Tuesday.
Borg told reporters that Sweden was concerned about voting
rights in the European Banking Authority regulator.
"If we get a compromise on that point (voting rights) then
we can also accept that others go further with bank supervision
by the ECB. If we don't get clarity on voting rights in the EBA
we can also not accept the ECB decision," he said.
"Sweden can accept that the others go ahead if the voting
right rules are sorted out. But we may end up in a situation
where the conditions are not such that Sweden can vote yes."
