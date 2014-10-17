VIENNA Oct 17 Austrian banks seem well placed
to pass stress tests of big euro zone lenders this month, the
country's central bank governor and its finance minister said,
but this does not include Volksbanken AG, which has
already said it would wind itself down.
The tests follow reviews led by the European Central Bank of
whether big banks have properly valued items on their balance
sheets, a key step in restoring investor confidence before the
ECB takes on direct supervision of big lenders next month.
"The main point will be that Austrian institutions will pass
this (test) well ... but there is one institute that may need to
catch up. Precautions have been taken there," Austrian National
Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny told an investor conference on
Friday, without expressly naming Volksbanken.
Part-nationalised Volksbanken is to be wound down to avoid
a looming capital crunch it was struggling to plug, it said this
month.
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told the same
conference that some stress points had emerged at banks. He
cited the difficult environment given banks' exposure to Ukraine
and Russia, which are locked in a political standoff.
"Banks themselves can easily take care of most of these
stress positions," he added.
Schelling said Austria had addressed the biggest problem by
taking a forward-looking approach on Volksbanken (OVAG), which
is majority owned by 44 regional banks. The state has a 43
percent stake after a 2012 rescue.
Supervisors and Volksbanken's owners decided "to take out
OVAG and the big stress behind it, which is unfortunately a bank
in Romania, not in Austria. I think the (regional) Volksbanks
are very healthy," he said.
Volksbanken has to sell off its stake in its Romanian
business as part of the radical shrinking cure mandated by the
European Commission in return for allowing it to get state aid.
Schelling said talks on the plan with the ECB were being
held, adding: "Solve the problem before it really crops up. We
are well on the way."
The six Austrian lenders to come under direct ECB
supervision are: BAWAG PSK ; Erste Group Bank
; Raiffeisen Zentralbank and its two big
shareholders Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien
and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich ;
and the Volksbanken group.
Two Russian banks based in Austria will also fall under
direct ECB supervision as of next month.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; editing by
Keiron Henderson)