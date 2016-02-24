(Adds analyst reaction, more detail of tests)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Feb 24 European Union banks will be
tested on their ability to raise funds in thin bond markets in a
shrinking economy hit by tumbling commodities and property
prices, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Wednesday.
The European Banking Authority's (EBA) latest health check,
the results of which will be published in the third quarter,
will spare lenders from being given a simple pass or fail mark.
Banks from Portugal, a country reeling from a burst property
bubble, will also not be among lenders tested on this occasion.
A bank judged to have failed the test in the past has been
seen by investors as needing to raise capital but analysts are
increasingly sceptical of the test's usefulness.
The test will scrutinise how 51 banks, 37 from the euro
zone, covering 70 percent of the bloc's banking sector can
withstand a cocktail of theoretical shocks over three years.
Regulators will also ask banks for the first time to put a
figure on how possible future fines for misconduct could dent
their capital buffers, although the amount won't be published in
the test results.
While low profitability is one of core four risks
underpinning the test, negative interest rates -- seen as the
biggest challenge to banks making money -- feature only among
the shocks to assets held in trading books, and not to overall
balance sheets.
The European Central Bank, which will supervise the test on
large euro zone lenders, did not want negative rates as a broad
component to avoid shaping expectations of future monetary
policy.
The three other risks underpinning the test are market
illiquidity, a rise in funding costs for banks, and shadow
banking or entities that carry out banking-like activities
involving credit or some sort.
Shares in banks have taken a pounding in recent weeks as
investors worry how lenders can make money when interest rates
are already very low and may be cut further to stimulate
economic growth.
"These scenarios are not that far from the fears priced in
today in bank valuations," analysts at KBW Research said in a
note to clients on the EBA's announcement.
"These stress tests should have limited impact on the banks
capital plans, in our view," KBW Research added.
Using official EU growth forecasts as a baseline, the EBA's
adverse scenario which includes the cocktail of shocks and
risks, sees the EU economy contracting 1.2 percent this year, by
1.3 percent in 2017, and growing only 0.7 percent in 2018.
The test considers what would be the impact of oil falling
by nearly half from $54 a barrel, shares tumbling by a quarter,
and unemployment rising to above 12 percent in 2018.
ECB, BOE BOLT-ONS
When it comes to assessing risks from misconduct, banks must
take into account past fines, which have amounted to millions of
euros in some cases for trying to rig interest rate benchmarks
and currency markets.
The ECB will also conduct its own, separate stress test on
60 euro zone lenders that are not included in the list of banks
the EBA is testing. The Frankfurt-based central bank will not
publish the results of its own test.
Greece's four largest banks, Portugal's Novo Banco and
Belgium's Bank Degroof will be exempt, along with all other
lenders that were checked last year.
The Bank of England will also announce details in March of
its own "cyclical" stress test of seven banks and building
societies, some of which are also part of the EBA test.
