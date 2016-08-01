* Latest tests give banks broad clean bill of health
* Questions raised over failure to assess range of risks
* Bad loans and weak profitability weigh on valuations
By Huw Jones and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Aug 1 The latest health check of leading
European Union banks failed to end worries about profitability
in the sector and the omission of risks such as the effect of
negative interest rates and Brexit blunted its impact.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) published the outcome
of its health check of 51 lenders from across the EU on Friday
evening after markets closed, giving the industry a broadly
healthy prognosis.
There were some surprises, for example two major Irish
lenders and Barclays doing worse than expected, while
German duo Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank
fared better than anticipated. But broadly the results showed
that banks have come a long way since 2014 in building up their
capital buffers.
Analysts said this year's test, the third in the EU and the
first one without a pass or fail mark, was "no panacea". They
said major elements were missing, including the impact of
negative interest rates on banks' ability to make a profit or a
mention of Britain's vote to leave the EU.
"Overall, the result of the test was rather reassuring in my
view but the real issues of the sector, especially the low
rates, were not tested," said Dirk Becker, chief financials
analyst with Allianz Global Investors.
At 1300 GMT, the Stoxx index of European banks was
down 1.6 percent at 131 points, close to lows seen during the
financial crisis.
The index has fallen 13 percent since Britain's vote to
leave the European Union on June 23 darkened the region's
economic outlook and added to concerns about banks' ability to
make money and deal with bad loans.
"This is just one step in the right direction, it's not the
be all and end all, and not too much can be read into these
results," said George Karamanos, a banking analyst at KBW.
"We remain underweight in the sector."
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said the test results
would not have any immediate impact on the ratings of banks.
BAD LOANS
Some experts flagged that while the tests bring
transparency, the problems they have highlighted are still a
long way from being addressed.
"We estimate there is still approximately a trillion euros
of non-performing loans clogging banks' balance sheets across
Europe," said Edward Chan, a banking partner at law firm
Linklaters.
Analysts said this year's EU stress test is unlikely to
quash investor doubts about banks that have sent book values
tumbling to below those of U.S. rivals.
"I would not say it draws a line under the banking crisis,"
said Gary Greenwood, a banks analyst at Shore Capital.
"But at some point you have to say this is not due to the
crisis anymore but to a need to address issues that have not
been addressed by management."
Book values will go up on the basis of companies retaining
profits, not on the back of a stress test, Greenwood added.
Ian Tabberer, investment manager at Henderson Global
Investors, said it was clear that the long term earnings power
of some banks, the biggest driver of investor returns, remains
questionable but this was not tested by EBA.
With Italy's Monte dei Paschi seen as the only
bank having to raise large amounts of capital, analysts say the
stress test results will at least not put further downward
pressure on book values in general.
Monte dei Paschi shares were up 3.3 percent, with domestic
rival UniCredit, which also did poorly in the test,
down 7.9 percent before trading was suspended.
The results will be used by regulators -- the European
Central Bank for the 37 euro zone lenders that were tested -- to
determine overall capital requirements by year end.
"The main challenge for banks will be to demonstrate that
the quality of their data and models is sufficient to reliably
identify future risks and that they have sound processes in
place to manage these risks," said Burcu Guner, senior director
at Moody's Analytics.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Keith Weir)