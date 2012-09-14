HELSINKI, Sept 14 Nordea and Sampo Chairman Bjorn Wahlroos called for capital increases in the European banking system and said he feared the European Commission's banking union plan could harm healthy Nordic banks.

"The banking union is only making it more clear that a large part of European banks are on the verge of bankruptcy," Wahlroos was quoted saying in an interview with Finnish economic magazine Talouselama.

"The only way to solve the banking crisis related to the debt crisis is to increase the capital in the system."

The commission announced on Wednesday a plan to give the European Central Bank primary responsibility for overseeing the euro area's banks and encouraged the broader European Union to participate in the regime.

But some non euro zone countries like Sweden have expressed their concerns that the new rules could weaken their banks.

Wahlroos, chairman of the Nordic region's biggest bank and the top non-life insurer, said he was not against a common monitoring of the banks but joint liability could disrupt healthy banks.

"The idea of joint liability in the current situation is absurd... The assumption that a good bank's guarantee would reflect into bad banks could turn upside down."

Wahlroos said it was clear Sweden and Britain would say no to the banking union.

"There is not a slightest change that Sweden would join the banking union. In Sweden even the common monitoring is considered totally unrealistic," he said. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by David Holmes)