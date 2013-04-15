VIENNA, April 15 Austria and Luxembourg pledged
on Monday to work together in negotiations with European Union
partners over how to crack down on cross-border tax cheats
without abolishing traditional banking secrecy for domestic
savers.
A gap opened between the two countries this month when
Luxembourg changed its long-held policy and said it was prepared
to share information on foreign EU depositors from 2015, leaving
Austria the only EU country that refuses to do so.
That has piled pressure on Vienna to dilute its coveted
banking secrecy by automatically exchanging bank data on
foreigners. Austria has sent mixed messages on this ahead of a
EU summit in May supposed to address the matter.
Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger and his
Luxembourg counterpart Jean Asselborn sought to put up a united
front, telling reporters after they met in Vienna that they
would not be played off against one another in negotiations.
"We want to stay together with our partner Austria, which
long shared our position, and see how we can manage together the
appointments we have ahead," Asselborn said.
"We Luxembourgers do not see ourselves as the good guys and
Austrians as the bad guys," he said, insisting Luxembourg had no
desire to harm Austria when it adopted its policy U-turn.
Conservative Finance Minister Maria Fekter has defied
pressure on Austria to automatically exchange data on
foreigners, while Chancellor Werner Faymann, a Social Democrat,
has said Austria may do so as long as its citizens' details stay
confidential.
Spindelegger, who is conservative party leader and deputy
chancellor, said the task ahead was finding a common view in the
EU on just what the goal was. "Everyone understands automatic
information exchange a bit differently," he said.
"What we don't want is that all data is automatically made
known - for Austrians and foreigners - to the state, which then
passes on the foreign data. We want to preserve banking secrecy
for Austrians. That is the big difference we have to other
countries," he said.
Austria instead has banks withhold a 35 percent tax on EU
citizens' interest income and returns the money - anonymously
and minus handling fees - to home countries.
Asselborn said the EU's campaign to crack down on tax
evasion had to tackle offshore financial centres.
"When fighting tax havens - the real tax havens, not
Luxembourg and I believe not Austria - I only hope that we act
as tough as we have been for example with small EU countries,"
he said.
"We can't tell the English: 'OK, we have to talk about tax
havens, but in confidence'. I find clarity is better."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew)